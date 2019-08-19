Dog Goods USA recalls Chef Toby Pig Ears due to salmonella risk

Chef Toby Pig Ear dog treats from Dog Goods USA are being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been investigating a suspected link between the treats and human cases of salmonellosis. They contacted Dog Goods to inform them of the possible contamination.

Since their investigation began on July 31, this is the third such recall involving pig ears pet treats, USA Today reported. Nearly 130 people have been infected and 33 have been hospitalized.

Dog Goods stresses that no illnesses have been reported related to its products.

Humans should be mindful of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Pet owners should watch for lethargy, diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Click here to see the affected product lot codes.

Dog Goods purchased the products from a Brazilian supplier from September 2018 until this month. The company is trying to determine if, when, and where the products became contamination.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone exhibiting the symptoms of salmonella should contact a doctor.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.