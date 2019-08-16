Documents suggest intersection where woman was killed has been a problem before

Friday, August 16, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Almost a month ago, a Grovetown woman left behind a wife and two sons after she ran a stop sign and hit another car.

Barclay Pittman died on scene. A day later, city of Augusta workers were out there trimming trees and moving the stop sign at the intersection of Warren Road and West Road.

Neighbors say trees at this intersection have been a problem for years. Now, we've got documents to back it up.

According to the coroner, "the stop sign was not clearly visible due to tree limbs hindering the view" and the sign "was not close enough to West road to be clearly visible to drivers.”

The city is not required to maintain trees and roads unless someone reports it to 311. So, we asked 311, did anyone report it?

Officials found seven reports total dating back to 2017.

"This one here is the one that makes me the maddest, I guess,” said Barclay’s wife, Wanda Pittman. “It was called in on June 24, 2019. That was a month and a day before Barclay was killed."

Officials had so many warnings and so many chances.

"Why was it not taken care of? Why would it take a life before somebody comes out and does something? Why would it take the coroner to request them to come out and take care of it after the accident?" Wanda said.

But none of them are able to bring back the love of Wanda’s life.

We reached out the engineering maintenance division. They didn't want to comment on it. But get this: after the accident, the coroner called 311 himself and that's why crews were out the next day.

So the lesson here is if you see something dangerous, say something. You could save a life.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved