Doctors creating coronavirus app that could detect symptoms at home

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two AU doctors are creating an app that could possibly detect if you have the coronavirus and its severity.

Amid the stresses of getting tested at hospitals, Dr. Jose Vazquez, chief of infectious diseases at MCG, and Dr. Arni Rao, a mathematical modeler at MCG, are working to create an app that could analyze patients if they might have the coronavirus before visiting a hospital.

"The front end is for the community, the back end is really for the epidemiologists, the modelers, the physicians to try to figure out and maybe help," Vazquez said.

After plugging in the symptoms, the app would calculate how likely someone is to have the illness and let local health officials known your results and tell if you are in an at-risk area for exposure.

"That particular individual who has responded will know whether or not is there a risk of having the coronavirus," Rao said. "If there is a risk then that individual can go to the nearest hospital."

The doctors hope to have the app available in the next couple of weeks to demo to the public.