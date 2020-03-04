Several hospitals begin coronavirus protocols on limiting visitors, screening patients for illness

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- At least two hospitals in Augusta are beginning to roll out their plans to limit the potential of coronavirus.

Doctors Hospital in Augusta is beginning the process of limiting entrances and screening visitors.

According to the hospital, while they have not yet seen any patients who have tested positive for the illness, they are taking precautions.

The hospital says they will be limiting public entrances to only the ER, the Wound Center, and the Main Entrance of the hospital.

Greeters will also be asking anyone entering the hospital "to help ensure that individuals who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing patients, staff and other guests."

Visitors will also be limited as patients will be limited to having only two guests over the age of 12 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. If you have any symptoms such as a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath or have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, you should not visit the hospital.

“For many people, COVID-19 will present very similarly to the flu and they will recover safely at home with rest and fluids,” said Chief Medical Officer John Farr, MD. “Those at highest risk are the elderly and immunosuppressed. The best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough and avoiding large groups of people.”

University Hospital is said to be finalizing their list of visitor restrictions, but they are not closing entrances.

Instead, officials there say they are limiting visitors to immediate family or caregivers, no one younger than 12, no one with cold or flu-like symptoms and no more than two visitors per patient.

We're awaiting word from AUMC on their plans.

