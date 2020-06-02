Doctors Hospital gets OK to build free-standing emergency room in Evans

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors Hospital of Augusta received approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health to build a free-standing emergency room in Evans.

The facility at 464 N. Belair Road will be the first free-standing emergency room in the state. It will be open 24 hours a day and will offer full lab, radiology and telemedicine services.

“We know that when people experience emergencies they’re looking for fast, high-quality and convenient care. By bringing an ER to the Evans area we will be able to meet the community’s growing need with the same high-level of care that we offer in our main emergency room,” hospital CEO Doug Welch said in a statement.

The 12-bed, 12,760-square-foot facility will add about 40 staff members to the Doctors Hospital system.

“When people experience a medical emergency, they want care that is accessible and provided by experienced physicians. The physicians who will provide care at our new ER in Evans will all be board-certified in emergency medicine and all of our nurses will be experienced in emergency care,” said Dr. Tom Zickgraf, medical director of emergency services for the hospital.

In 2019, more than 74,000 patients received emergency care at Doctors Hospital.

“The people of Columbia County vote with their feet. They already choose us for their ER care,” said Dr. Chris Hogan, Doctors Hospital medical director for trauma services. “This will allow us to be closer to many of them when they need us.”

