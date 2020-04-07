Doctors Hospital tightens visitor policies during pandemic

Tuesday, April 8, 2020

UnityPoint Health - Trinity is issuing new visitor restrictions during continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of COVID-19. (MGN Image)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Starting Wednesday, Doctors Hospital of Augusta will implement a more restrictive visitor policy in an effort to protect patients and employees from exposure to coronavirus.

Here are its provisions:

Visitors will no longer be allowed in any outpatient, medical, surgical or intensive care areas.

• One visitor will be allowed with a labor and delivery patient.

• One visitor will be allowed with a pediatric patient.

• Others who accompany patients will be asked to provide a cellphone number for follow-up communication.

• In certain cases, exceptions will be made based on the circumstances of the patient.

