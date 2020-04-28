Doctors Hospital seeking plasma donations to help critically ill patients

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors Hospital is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients may benefit individuals currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus.

According to the release, Doctors Hospital is seeking eligible volunteers from our area to donate plasma to help current patients in need.

“We are proud to take part in this important study. We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in Augusta, but also around the world,” Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer at Doctors Hospital said, in the release.

Currently, there is no proven therapy for individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma.

According to the release, after someone is infected with a virus like COVID-19 and recovers, their blood contains antibodies that their immune system produced to help them fight off the virus. By infusing this plasma into patients who are facing severe cases of COVID-19, their immune system might more effectively be able to fight the virus.

Recent examples of this approach have occurred during outbreaks of coronaviruses like SARS-1, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), but additional clinical data – and more plasma donations – are needed to determine efficacy in treating COVID-19.

The success of the study will sit on the continued collection of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. People who tested positive for COVID-19 and have since tested negative can help by donating plasma through the American Red Cross or another local donation center.

To find out more about the donation process, eligibility and locations to donate in Augusta, please call our dedicated COVID-19 Plasma Phone Line at (833) 582-1971.

