Doctors Hospital releases an update to visitors policy

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As routine patient care services resume including procedures and surgeries, Doctors Hospital is revising its visitor policy to allow limited visitation again.

Beginning today:

- Visiting hours from noon to 5 p.m.

- One visitor per patient

- Visitors must be at least 18 years of age

- Limited entry points into the hospital (ER and Main Entrance)

- In certain cases, exceptions will be made based on the circumstances of the patient

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and patients under investigation will not be allowed visitors.

RELATED | AU modifies safety policies as elective procedures resume

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.