Doctors Hospital offers insurance coverage hotline

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors Hospital is now offering a health insurance hotline to answer questions for members of the community who may have lost their health insurance due to the COVID pandemic.

Hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, such as:

- Continuing your employer's existing plan if you have recently lost your job (COBRA and other options)

- Applying for coverage via a spouse's benefit program

- Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance

- Medicaid: Government healthcare for those that meet certain criteria

- State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a changing life event

If you need health insurance coverage option assistance, you can call 833-867-8771 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Doctors Hospital is not representing any other company or selling insurance plans: their goal is simply to help you get the information you need so you can confidently manage your health needs.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.