Doctors Hospital hopes to open free-standing ER in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A report by the Office of Health Planning shows that Doctors Hospital is working toward a free-standing ER in Columbia County.

The letter of intent states Doctors' LLC is applying for the construction and development of a "new free-standing emergency department". The request was made in December.

According to the letter, the estimated cost of construction and development is $12.5 million.

A spokesperson at Doctors Hospital says they had requested a free-standing ER back in 2012, but they were denied because the county was already well-served by a hospital.

In June 2014, after some growth, Doctors Hospital requested approval to build a new hospital in the county. They say they still want to build that hospital, as well as the ER to make healthcare more accessible for the community.

"The Certificate of Need proposal to build a Free Standing Emergency Room is not a substitute for our proposal to build a hospital in Columbia County. Our goal with this free-standing emergency room request is to ensure that all of our community has easy access to the highest quality healthcare when an emergency strikes," said Lynthia Ross.

No renderings are available at this time.

