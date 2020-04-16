Doctors Hospital announces telehealth now available with affiliated practices

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In an effort to keep patients safe, Doctors Hospital affiliated practices are now offering telehealth. Patients can have a real-time visit with their provider by using their existing mobile devices.

According to the release, depending on their needs, a provider will determine whether a patient can be seen virtually - either via a phone encounter or a full video interaction.

“This gives our patients the ability to see their doctors from the comfort of their own homes,” Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer, said, in the release. “This is an unprecedented time, and we’re doing all we can to make sure our patients are still able to connect with their trusted medical providers.”

Benefits of Telehealth Visits:

- Excellent care delivered by physicians specially trained in telemedicine

- Quick and appropriate response to patients in their homes, avoiding unnecessary travel

- Uninterrupted treatment of chronic diseases

Doctors Hospital Affiliated Practices:

Doctors Specialists – Cancer Care (706-504-9712)

Doctors Specialists – Cardiology (706-863-8155)

Doctors Specialists – Cardiothoracic Surgery (706-863-8181)

Doctors Specialists – Gastroenterology (706-650-7442)

Doctors Specialists – Neurosurgery (706-868-1615)

Doctors Specialists – Pediatric Care (706-650-7322)

Doctors Specialists – Surgical & Trauma (706-504-9712)

Doctors Urology and Pelvic Health Specialists (706-922-7670)

At this time, platforms included in the Doctors Hospital telehealth program include Healow (part of our secure patient portal), Apple FaceTime, Google Duo, and WebEx Meetings.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.