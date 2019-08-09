Do you think you know what it takes to be a police officer? You can find out and be eyes in the community with the help of North Augusta Public Safety

Friday, August 9th, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. ((WRDW/WAGT))-- In September North Augusta Public Safety will host another Citizen's Police Academy.

Sergeant Aaron Fittery is the guy behind their academy, he said, "I looked at several different citizen academies throughout the nation, throughout the state and kind of took what I liked from each one."

He started the academy in 2016 at the request of his chief during a time when some people were questioning law enforcement's actions. The goal was to help people understand what being an officer is like.

Fittery said, "He asked us to formulate a program that could help bridge the gap between the citizens and the police department."

Those who join the academy get to wear the equipment officers use and see the real-life situations they are put in.

"It goes into shoot and don't shoot scenarios that we're put into. Those decisions that we have to make on a daily basis and some of them are deadly decisions that we have to make from time to time and we have to make them in a split second," said Fittery.

It makes the citizens more aware, and with all the growth in North Augusta it also means more eyes on the city.

"Knowing what we look for as a police department and what we really can do and what we can't do that helps them become a better witness because they know what to look for and they know what they learned to find out what's a little bit different," said Fittery.

It also opens up a direct line of communication. Fittery said, "I'll get texts and emails from different people and say 'hey can you tell me about so and so, what's going on with this, or what can I do to help'."