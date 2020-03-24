Do you recognize this person? He's wanted after a robbery in Augusta

March 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking someone for questioning in connection with a robbery in Augusta.

The robbery was reported Monday at the Circle K at 902 Walton Way.

The agency said it had been looking for Perez Walker, 36, for questioning about the robbery but that he had been taken into custody.

Authorities, however, were still looking for another male. He was unidentified by name but appeared in a surveillance photo to be a teenager or man in his 20s.

The agency asked anyone who has contact with him to call Investigator Wes Ward at 706-821-1453 or any on-duty violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Further details were unavailable on the circumstances of the robbery.

