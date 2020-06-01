Do you recognize this man wanted on suspicion of child molestation?

Monday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation.

Authorities said Monday they are looking for Donald Lee Walker, 38. They say his address is unknown, but he is possibly in the Sardis or Hephzibah areas.

They released photos of him, which are attached to this article.

Anyone with information about Walker or his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Nancy Clark or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1471 or 706-821-1080.

