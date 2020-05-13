Do you recognize this man suspected of stealing a car in Columbia County?

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a man they suspect stole a car at a local hotel.

Authorities say he stole a white 2016 Kia Optima at a Hampton Inn.

It was stolen at 12:40 a.m. Sunday and had temporary tag number P1045064, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Todd Brown at 706-541-2800.

