Do you recognize these suspects in an Augusta aggravated assault?

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two men are being sought in connection with a recent aggravated assault, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred April 18 in the 2700 block of Jennings Road.

Although the identity of the suspects is not known, surveillance photos of them were released by deputies.

One wore a black hat and is believed to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and weigh 200 pounds. The other suspect wore a red hat. They are associated with a black four-door car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, with a cracked windshield.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Investigator Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

