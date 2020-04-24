Do you need to vote by mail in South Carolina? Here's how

Friday, April 24, 2020

CAMDEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, county election officials across South Carolina are reminding people who qualify for absentee voting they can do so by mail.

Election officials in Kershaw County are using the Camden City Arena as their location for in-person absentee voting starting on May 11. They say the larger location is one of the many measures they are taking to make sure they protect voters and staff members. They say there are other things voters can do protect themselves.

Keeping the voters and staff members safe is John Caughman’s priority.

“I'm afraid people will look at it and say it is not worth it to come out,” he said.

He's the director of elections and voter registration in Kershaw County. Caughman and other election officials are reminding people there are things they can do to protect themselves.

Absentee is there to make it easier for you and give you a chance, he said.

In South Carolina, there are more than a dozen reasons someone can vote absentee in an election.

Some of those include if you're 65 or older, if you have an illness or disability or care for someone with a disability or illness you qualify, have to work on Election Day or if you'll be on vacation. If you qualify, you have the option to vote absentee by mail.

If you know or think you're going to an absentee vote and do it by mail, now is the time.

State election officials so far have received close to 40,000 requests for absentee ballots for the June 9 statewide primaries. We’re still more than a month away, so they say they are preparing for a large amount of voters choosing to vote absentee by mail. They say a total of 19,000 people voted absentee by mail in 2018 for the primaries. They do say if there is a large volume of voters voting absentee by mail, there could be some slight delays in reporting election results.

“Our current law and the structure of our absentee voting process is really designed for a small subset of people who can't make it to the polls and vote absentee,” said Chris Whitmire, director of public information for the South Carolina Election Commission. “Our system is designed for the majority of people coming to the polling place.”

Any changes to expand absentee voting because of the coronavirus would have to be approved by the governor or General Assembly.

State election officials say they’re sending out personal protective equipment like gloves and masks to all counties for their poll workers and social distancing will be mandatory at polling places.

They say they’re doing everything they can to make the voting as safe as possible for voters.

