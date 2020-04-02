Do you know the whereabouts of this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s helping finding the suspect in an aggravated assault case.

Authorities said James Lamar Riggins is wanted in connection with an incident Sunday in the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road. He possibly lives in the area of Bertram Court, said authorities, who released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information to share is asked to contact Investigator Joshua Anderson at 706-821-1440 or any on-duty sheriff’s investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

