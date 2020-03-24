Do you know the whereabouts of this missing woman?

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants your help if you know the whereabouts of April Burough.

The 29-year-old was last seen in February in the 4400 block of Deans Bridge Road. She should be driving a green 2005 Mercury Sable with Georgia license plate number REI7794.

On Monday, she advised her family in an electronic message that unknown people were chasing her on Kissingbower Road.

Authorities asked for the public’s help Tuesday.

If you have any information on Burough, contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.