Do a series of publicly accessible videos give us an idea of why McBean's open house was cancelled?

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The first day of school is in the books in Richmond County.

McBean Elementary School is one of those schools back in session, but some parents there aren't happy with how the school is handling last night's canceled open house.

The district told us there was a building issue and did not elaborate further.

But in the last hour, we've received a publicly accessible video from a relative of someone who works for the school system.

In it, a man who is obviously disturbed, describes standing outside of an elementary school next to a fire station and community center in Augusta. That description would fit McBean.

Right now, we are not showing you the video as we work to learn more about who is in the video and figure out if it's related to the incident.

The school system won't say exactly what kind of issues and they won't deny that threats were made against the school.

When asked to respond to some of the concerns on social media, they said “we don't respond to gossip and rumors.”

“I remember being a kid and being so excited about the first day, so I didn’t want her to have her miss out on the first day excitement,” said one parent who wanted to remain anonymous.

That parent said she had to make the tough decision whether to send her child to school today. Two of the 16 parents we spoke with decided to keep their kids home.

“At first, I didn't really think much of it, but yeah, as the day went on and I heard about the whole police issue, I did start to worry just a little bit,” said another parent.

BOE Police were spotted at the school before open house. Parents on social media, meanwhile, were wondering if there was something more than just building issues they needed to worry about.

“Just if it is nothing, they need to publically put everyone at ease,” said a parent. “Because everybody is feeling some type of way about it.”

But the silence continued from the school on the matter.

“I feel like if there is something shady going on, I would definitely feel a sense of betrayal because I love McBean,” said a parent.

We are waiting to hear back from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to see if anyone has been arrested for any alleged threats made against the school.

In our preliminary search of the bookings, nothing pops out to us as suspicious.

