District: Photo of gun posted to social media leads to charges against student

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A photo of a gun posted to social media helped Richmond County BOE Police locate a student who brought the weapon to school.

According to the Richmond County School System, that loaded weapon was found at Josey High School in a restroom.

Police spoke to the student and charged him with weapons possession and disruption.

The student is also expected to receive discipline from the school.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. We are asking the community to take this opportunity to speak to children about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of items they bring to school," a statement from the school system said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.