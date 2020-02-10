District Attorney plans to seek death penalty in Richmond County investigator's death

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- District Attorney Natalie Paine has filed paperwork indicating she intends to seek the death penalty in the murder case of Richmond County investigator Cecil Ridley.

Alvin Hester, Jr. is charged with Ridley's death. Hester is charged with murder, firearms possession, drug possession, theft, and obstruction.

The District Attorney's Office filed the paperwork on Friday.

Hester, according to investigators, shot Ridley during a weapons roundup in Richmond County.

Hester was wounded in the exchange with other deputies.

