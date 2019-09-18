'Distractions' causing issues for district, interim Aiken superintendent says

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Just weeks after the abrupt resignation by Dr. Sean Alford, his interim successor is hoping to move on from what he calls "distractions."

King Laurence is hoping to earn parents' trust and put the Aiken County Public School District back on track.

"There are a tremendous number of distractions out there, but our goal has to be to make sure we stick with our plan, and do what's right for our students, do what's right for our families, and do what's right for the community," Laurence said.

Laurence is no stranger to working in education.

"I'm in my 34th year as an educator in South Carolina," Laurence said.

His passion in the classroom began as a 4th grade teacher.

"I've always wanted to be a teacher," Laurence said. "I could remember as a child wanting to teach."

Now he's in the hot seat, taking on this new role.

"We have wonderful teachers, we have a solid curriculum, a solid instructional plan, we just need to keep our focus there," Laurence said.

Laurence said despite three resignations from the school board, he's trying to move the district forward.

"I mean, it's something that's got to play out," Laurence said. "it's going to play out in our community, it's going to play out in the media, and it's certainly going to be a topic of conversation, but our focus has to be on our students and that's what we are going to do."

But what about a potential ethics investigation into the board?

"To my knowledge, there's no investigation going on," Laurence said.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Education says they "do not confirm, deny, or comment on any investigatory matters." An investigator with the ethics commission says they accept every complaint, but not every complaint turns into an open investigation.

"But even if something like that were to happen, it wouldn't distract us from that core mission of focusing on our children," Laurence said.

The investigator says something can be unethical, but it doesn't necessarily violate the state ethics act. A look at the statute says there has to be sufficient facts of an alleged violation to start an investigation.

