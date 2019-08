Tuesday, August 27, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials are working on a gas leak in North Augusta.

According to dispatch, that gas leak is at Martintown Road at Bolin Road.

As a result, North Augusta Public Safety officials say Bolin Road is closed from Robinson Drive to West Martintown Road.

You're urged to avoid the area if possible.

