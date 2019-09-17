Disney offers 'Bedtime Hotline' featuring Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters to help your kids sleep

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Just when you thought Disney couldn't get more magical, they found a way to prove it all over again.

Introducing the Bedtime Hotline -- designed for kids who probably have a hard time getting to bed.

The hotline, according to Disney, lets you hear a special good night message from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna, Elsa, Yoda, and Spider-Man.

The event is going on until Sept. 30, so here's your chance to make your bedtime routine with your child a little more magical.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved