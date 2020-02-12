Disney World raises admission prices… again

(WAVE) – The Most Magical Place on Earth is getting more expensive to get into.

The Tampa Bay Times reports effective Tuesday, Feb. 11, ticket prices will increase at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

An annual pass into the parks, which comes with tons of perks like discounts on products sold in the parks, food discounts and free parking, will be more expensive for pass holders that don’t live in Florida or California. Out-of-state pass holders will pay 6.2 percent more at $1,295; the passes were previously $1,219.

One-day admission tickets during the ‘Tier 5’ season, which is considered the park’s former ‘Peak’ season, are $5 or $10 more expensive, depending on the type of ticket bought.

