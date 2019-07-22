Did you know the average parent is spending well over several hundred dollars to send kids back to school?

Monday, July 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We are two weeks away from back to school in Richmond County and Columbia County goes back two days later.

Have you done your shopping? It can be pricey and adds up quick.

For Kindergartener Adelyn Cullum, back-to-school shopping is easy.

“Just like notebooks and rainbow stuff,” Cullum said.

Her mom, April Cullum, is trying her very best to stick to the list. But the list means nothing unless the things on it are covered in rainbows.

On average, parents with kids in grades K-12 spend about $670 per child on supplies for the new school year. That number increases to about $1,000 per kid if you’re doing to college. Things can quickly add up.

In Augusta, 28 percent of people live below the poverty level. That number is at 15 percent in Aiken and about 10 percent around Columbia County.

Each school system says they collect donations for families in need, and there are several community giveaway drives to help.

April is a mom, but also a teacher at Merriweather Elementary School. Most of those supplies are on her own dime.

"I would say on average just to start the year, I'm spending $200 right off the bat just for my room,” April said.

So parents, you know the drill – fish out your wallet and fill up your carts. Because it’s back to school time in the CSRA.

So, how do you save a buck or get some help when you need it? Here's some potential help.

South Carolina's Tax Free Weekend is from August 2 to 4. You won't be charged sales tax on a variety of items including many school supplies, clothing, electronics, and bed and bath items. As long as the item is eligible, it is tax free regardless of whether it's new or used or its price.

AIKEN COUNTY: This year’s United Way Stuff the Bus event is scheduled for Friday, July 26th, from 10:30AM – 2:00PM. We will be collecting school supplies at the Whiskey Rd. Walmart, Richland Ave. Walmart, and the Knox Ave. Walmart. We will have a school bus and United Way volunteers at each location.

The "We Are..." Back to School Drive is on Aug. 2 at 1500

Warren Road Community Center; 300 Warren Road Stephanie T. Harden, Center Director Warren Road Community Center and T. Garrett Gymnasium.

The Back to School Bash book bag and school supply giveaway is taking place at Cornerstone Apostolic Church on 836 Edgefield Road on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be giving away book bags and school supplies for children in grades PK-12.

COLUMBIA COUNTY: Download Columbia County School's "Purposity app". The app accepts donations from the community and gives them to families in need.

Back to School Bash is a National Night Out event. Join us for the Grovetown Back to School Bash on Aug. 2. This event is a combined effort between the Department of Leisure & Recreation & the Department of Public Safety's National Night Out.

1800-2100 "Liberty Park Community Center 1040 Newmantown Road"

