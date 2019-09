Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A minor earthquake occurred right near the Edgefield and McCormick County lines in South Carolina, the USGS says.

The magnitude 2.4 quake struck around 7 a.m.

A magnitude 2.4. earthquake on the Richter scale is considered minor, but it's enough of a shake to be felt on nearby seismographs.

A similarly minor quake hit nearly the same area in South Carolina in May.