Did we have COVID-19?: Couple wonders if they had the virus without being tested

Friday, April 17, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Doctors around the world are using blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 victims to help treat severely ill patients. The problem is -- here in Augusta -- there are currently no tests to give evidence if a patient recovered from the virus, especially if they never got tested in the first place.

Our News 12 team gets to the bottom of it.

John and Denise Decker left for a cruise in early February -- and came back with some troubling symptoms.

"On day 6, on a Saturday, my wife developed a fever and she was coughing. And by the time we got off the ship on Sunday, I had similar symptoms," John said.

It took about 14 days for them both to recover. They never got tested for COVID-19,-- but now they wonder.

"We started thinking about it and said well maybe that’s what we had," John continued.

Since the Deckers never tested positive originally, their only option would be to take a blood test to determine if they have the antibodies that fought off the virus.

"We just thought that we could do something that could help," John said. "I didn’t expect for it to be the brick wall that I hit."

That brick wall is -- this antibody testing isn’t available anywhere in Augusta.

Dr. Brandy Gunsolus of Augusta University Health explained that plasma from recovered COVID-19 victims can help treat patients whose bodies aren’t producing enough antibodies to fight off the virus themselves.

"If you take the plasma from someone who has sufficient antibodies to have fought off the virus, and then give that to a very sick and severely ill patient, that can help them recover much faster," Gunsolus said.

So, in order for survivors in Augusta to donate plasma, they had to have tested positive originally, and then get tested again to prove that they no longer have the virus.

And that's complicated, too.

"Right now, we’re having to be very very specific with who we test because we do have limited testing," Gunsolus said.

‘Specific’ -- as in six.

Six people have been able to donate plasma to coronavirus patients so far-- according to Shepeard Blood Center.

But Dr. Gunsolus says -- there’s hope.

"We are very aggressively pursuing antibody testing. We hope to have that up and going in the next two to three weeks," Gunsolus said.

Then, she believes more people will be able to donate plasma -- and in turn -- save lives.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.