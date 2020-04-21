Deputy jailer at Charles B. Webster tests positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A deputy jailer at Charles B. Webster Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19, jail officials say.

It's the second such case of the virus at the facility, according to authorities.

That jailer, who worked in one of the control rooms and did not have any contact with inmates, tested positive for the illness on April 20 and is at home under quarantine.

The jailer had not been at work since April 14.

As a result, several contractors and others are being tested for the virus.

"At this time, only essential personnel will be admitted into CBWDC, and all personnel will be medically screened and have their temperatures checked prior to being granted access to the facility," a statement from the jail said.

