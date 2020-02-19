Deputy hospitalized after he was kicked by woman in DUI traffic stop

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County deputy was hospitalized briefly after he was kicked in a "sensitive" area following an attempted DUI arrest.

According to the Richmond County incident report, a pair of deputies in a patrol car were almost struck Tuesday night by a woman driving a green Ford Taurus near Windsor Spring Road.

The deputies attempted a traffic stop after watching the driver weave through lanes on Interstate 520 and stop at green lights, but the driver would not pull over.

Instead, the report said, the driver took deputies on a brief pursuit on I-520 until deputies stopped her car using their patrol cars.

The report said the driver, identified as Uliscia Leeks, then tried to drive away and refused to listen to deputies telling her to get out of the car. The report said deputies opted to break her driver side window in an effort to unlock her doors and gain entry to the car.

It was at that point, the report said, Leeks began to get "combative, aggressive, and began swearing" at the deputies with "slurred speech."

The report said deputies attempted to pull Leeks out of her car, but she managed to punch one of the deputies in the face. Deputies, according to the report, then shot Leeks with a stun gun, but she removed the probes and they stunned her again with a second set of probes that had "little to no effect" on her.

Still, the report said, deputies managed to pull Leeks from her car and place her in handcuffs, but she managed to kick one deputy in the groin after she was put in the back of a patrol car.

Deputies say they could smell a "strong odor" of alcohol coming from Leeks and that she had "bloodshot watery eyes" and "slurred speech."

Leeks, the report said, was taken to AU hospital for medical clearance where she admitted to having two shots of tequila and two shots of vodka with some of her friends.

Leeks was cleared and booked at the detention center. No word on specific charges, but offenses listed on the incident report include DUI, failure to maintain lane, obstruction, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude officer.

