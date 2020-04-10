This local deputy's kind act is sure to tug at your heartstrings

Friday, April 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If ever there were a time we most needed connection, the time would be now.

“I guess so,” said Deputy Jesse Wiegers.

And just like a kite needing to be tethered to its string, the deputy and little Joel Powell found themselves dependent on a little connection, too — even if only for a few moments.

“The kite got stuck in the tree … and then ... the police had got it down,” said a smiling Joel.

“I just happen to turn the corner and I saw him struggling with the kite in the trees,” said Deputy Wiegers of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “And without even hesitating, I just stopped to help him.”

Joel’s mom, Amie Powell, was amazed.

“To take the time out of her day, you know … when she could’ve been anywhere else,” the mom said with a chuckle.

It wasn’t the typical law enforcement response Amie Powell has witnessed there in Apple Valley Park.

“She came up and just started helping him untangle it from the tree, and I just thought that was good,” she said. “We always post the negative about police, so I said I wanted to post something positive.”

The Augusta neighborhood has witnessed its share of police investigations.

But this Thursday afternoon interaction arrested only feelings of isolation and distance:

• For the little 6-year-old who just wants to go back to school — “because I miss my friends.”

• For the mom who’s just trying to keep her seven kids entertained — “yes … yes ... that’s driving me crazy.”

• And for the deputy who saw an opportunity for kindness — “I mean, this day and age, police don’t get a lot of good talk, but I mean we’re human.”

With four years on the job, neighbors recall many of Wiegers’ deputy deeds — when she bought them groceries or even gave them a ride home.

“I just try to do the right thing,” Wiegers said with a shrug. “I just try to be helpful.”

And just like the kite needed connection once more to hang on, she knows the communities she patrols need it, too.

Perhaps now more than before.

