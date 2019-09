Thursday, September 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for two men deputies say cashed fraudulent checks at two SRP branches around the Augusta area.

Deputies say the two men cashed the fake checks at a branch on Davis Rd and another branch on Augusta W Pkwy on Sept. 19.

If you know these men, deputies say to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

