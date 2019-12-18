Deputies seek missing Orangeburg Co. woman after children left at Upstate gas station

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Nina Ross.

According to authorities, family members last made contact with her on Nov. 28. Ross last told members of her family she found a job in Santee as a waitress. However, two of Ross’ children were found alone at a gas station on Dec. 4 in Blacksburg.

Ross is described as a white woman who stands 5-foot-1 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Ross’ whereabouts, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

