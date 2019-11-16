Deputies searching for person wanted in a burglary at the Super Express on Gordon Highway

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in need of the public’s help in identifying the pictured subject.

Deputies say the person is wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary today at the Super Express on Gordon Highway.

If you have any information on who this person is, please contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1085 or (706) 821-1020.

