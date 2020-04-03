Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a girl who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Ave’ Naomi Johnson, 13, was last seen in the Myers Road area of Summerville, deputies say. She was reported as a runaway on March 23.

Deputies say she has black hair and brown eyes, but provided no further details of her description.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4465.

