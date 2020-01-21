Deputies search for missing SC woman who may suffer from heart condition

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office hopes the community can help them find a woman who has been missing since December.

Kelly “Nikki” Oliver, 44, was last seen on Dec. 4 at her home on Karudy Road in Effingham.

Family members told deputies that Olive may suffer from a heart condition.

She is described as a white female, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has short burgundy hair and green eyes. She also has tattoos of a rose on her ankle and “Ricky” on her wrist.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call FSCO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 375.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.