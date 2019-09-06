Deputies search for black car involved in hit and run

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a car involved with a hit and run.

According to a press release, a 13-year-old was hit by a car while riding a bike Friday around 12:40 p.m. It happened at the intersection of Milledgeville Road and Wheeless Road.

Deputies say the bike and teen were hit by a black, four-door car, possibly a Dodge Charger. The driver continued along the road after hitting the teen without stopping.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

There's no further information available at this time.

