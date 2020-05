Sunday, May 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are investigating the Walgreens on Peach Orchard Road after a report of a bomb threat.

Dispatch says the call for the report came in at 8:02 p.m. They say people near the area are being evacuated.

We have a reporter headed to the scene. We will keep you posted.