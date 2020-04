Thursday, April 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies are responding to an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.

Dispatch officials say the accident is involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV. News 12 NBC 26 has learned one person was ejected from the SUV.

Officials says Southbound lanes are closed are crews work to clear the accident.

News 12 NBC 26 has a crew on the way to the scene.