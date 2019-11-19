Multiple sources confirm RCSO deputy, suspect killed in shooting near Augusta Mart

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Multiple sources close to the situation say a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy and a suspect were killed in a shooting late Tuesday night.

That shooting happened near Augusta Mart at the corner of 12th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Investigators and the Richmond County Coroner's Office have not identified the suspect or the deputy.

We are told the deputy was conducting proactive patrols in a department wide effort to curb gun violence that began last week.

We've reached out to the GBI and they confirm they have been asked to investigate. They are on the way to the scene.

We have a crew on the scene and we are working to find out more information.

