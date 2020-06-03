Deputies on scene of officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirms an officer-involved shooting on Old Country Rd.

News 12 can confirm from ACSO that a deputy shot a white male suspect. The sheriff's office spokesperson says that suspect is being taken to the hospital now.

No deputies were injured.

Deputies are on the scene at Old Country Road and Good Springs Road, not too far from exit 18 on I-20.

News 12 is told SLED will take over the investigation. That is standard protocol.

More on this story as it develops.

