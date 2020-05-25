Deputies looking for two people who stole groceries from Instacart

Monday, May 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office are looking for two people that stole groceries from an online shopper.

The male and female arrived at Publix in Riverwood Plantation on May 20, around 11:55 a.m.

They made purchases for an online shopper that was placed on InstaCart. They charged the victim’s account and picked up the groceries but never delivered them.

They were seen leaving in a black car.

Any information about the incident, contact Investigator William Bonsack at 706-541-4021.

RELATED | I-TEAM: Instacart shoppers beware: Scams are possible on the popular shopping app

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.