Monday, August, 12th, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- The above-pictured subjects are wanted for questioning in reference to a Theft at the Apple Store, 3450 Wrightsboro Rd Augusta, GA 30909 on Augusta 07, 2019.

Any information concerning these subjects, please contact Deputy James Price at (706) 821-1056 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.