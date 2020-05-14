FOUND: Missing elderly woman from Aiken County

Thursday, May 14, 2020

(Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office was searching for Sherry Poplin who went missing around this afternoon. Poplin reported found around 7:18 p.m.

According to deputies, family members reported Poplin was last seen in her house taking a nap. She was reported missing around 3:41 p.m.

Poplin has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

ACSO appreciates the efforts to help find Poplin.

