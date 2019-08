Tuesday, August 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for theft of a firearm.

Caleel Stephens is wanted in connection to an incident that happened on July 28 at America's Best Inn on Deans Bridge Rd.

There is an active warrant on file for his arrest. Contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office with any information.