Deputies looking for man suspected of firing shots near Old Cherokee Dr

Thursday, June 4, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is involved in a search for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at children and officers.

According to officials, they are looking for a black male short curly hair with a weapon. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and has a medium build.

The man in question allegedly pointed a weapon at a couple of kids. Shots were fired at the area where both officers and residents were standing.

Officials are sending a tracking team to search the wooded area the shots came from.

This occurred in the area of Old Cherokee Drive, Storm Branch Road, Garrett Road and Augusta Road.

More on this story as it develops.

