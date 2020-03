Saturday, March 14, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Waynesboro Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at Washington Drive and Westgate in Waynesboro.

Deputies say one young male was shot in the buttocks and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They say additional people are being detained.

Investigators from BCSO and WPD are investigating. This is a developing story.

