Deputies investigating three shootings in Burke Co. Sunday

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is looking into three separate shootings that happened Sunday, Aug. 11th.

Around 4:15 a.m., Waynesboro Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at the Briarwood Apartments.

An hour later around 5:15, Sardis officers and deputies responded to a call of shots fired on Washington Street.

Finally, Burke County deputies responded to a scene on Highway 24 around 6:30 a.m. A driver had been shot at multiple times in his vehicle, causing him to crash. He was injured from the crash but wasn't shot.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings can contact the Burke County Sheriff's Office at (706) 554-2133.

