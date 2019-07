Monday, July 15, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- No one is injured and three people are detained after a shooting in Aiken County.

It happened early Monday on Serpentine Drive.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident, but the North Augusta Department of Public Safety is assisting.

Check back for the latest.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.